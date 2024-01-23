2024 წლის „ოსკარის“ ნომინანტები ცნობილია

აშშ-ის კინოაკადემიამ 2024 წლის „ოსკარის“ ნომინანტები დაასახელა. ამის შესახებ BBC წერს.
როგორც კრიტიკოსები ვარაუდობდნენ, ყველაზე მეტი ნომინაცია წელს „ოპენჰაიმერს“, „საბრალოებს“, ყვავილოვანი მთვარის მკვლელებსა“ და „ბარბის“ ერგოთ.
2024 წლის ამერიკის კინოაკადემიის ჯილდოს ნომინანტები არიან:
საუკეთესო ფილმი
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
საუკეთესო რეჟისორი
ჟიუსტინ ტრიე – Anatomy of a Fall
მარტინ სკორსეზე – Killers of the Flower Moon
კრისტოფერ ნოლანი – Oppenheimer
იორგოს ლანთიმოსი – Poor Things
ჯონათან გლეიზერი- The Zone of Interest
საუკეთესო მსახიობი კაცი
ბრედლი კუპერი, Maestro
კოლმან დომინგო, Rustin
პოლ ჯიამატი, The Holdovers
კილიან მერფი, Oppenheimer
ჯეფრი რაითი, American Fiction
საუკეთესო მსახიობი ქალი
ანეტ ბენინგი, Nyad
ლილი გლედსტოუნი, Killers of the Flower Moon
სანდრა ჰიულერი, Anatomy of a Fall
კერი მალიგანი, Maestro
ემა სტოუნი, Poor Things
საუკეთესო ანიმაცია
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
საუკეთესო უცხოური ფილმი
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest
საუკეთესო დოკუმენტური ფილმი
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
საუკეთესო მოკლემეტრაჟიანი ფილმი
The After
Invincible
Night of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
საუკეთესო მუსიკა
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
საუკეთესო სიმღერა
Flamin’ Hot
Barbie
American Symphony
Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For?
Barbie
საუკეთესო კოსტიუმების დიზაინი
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
საუკეთესო მონტაჟი
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
„ოსკარის“ 96-ე ცერემონია დოლბის კინოთეატრში 10 მარტს გაიმართება. მისი წამყვანი ჯიმი კიმელი იქნება.