2024 წლის „ოსკარის“ ნომინანტები ცნობილია

აშშ-ის კინოაკადემიამ 2024 წლის „ოსკარის“ ნომინანტები დაასახელა. ამის შესახებ BBC წერს.

როგორც კრიტიკოსები ვარაუდობდნენ, ყველაზე მეტი ნომინაცია წელს „ოპენჰაიმერს“, „საბრალოებს“, ყვავილოვანი მთვარის მკვლელებსა“ და „ბარბის“ ერგოთ.

2024 წლის ამერიკის კინოაკადემიის ჯილდოს ნომინანტები არიან:

საუკეთესო ფილმი

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

საუკეთესო რეჟისორი

ჟიუსტინ ტრიე – Anatomy of a Fall

მარტინ სკორსეზე – Killers of the Flower Moon

კრისტოფერ ნოლანი – Oppenheimer

იორგოს ლანთიმოსი – Poor Things

ჯონათან გლეიზერი- The Zone of Interest

საუკეთესო მსახიობი კაცი

ბრედლი კუპერი, Maestro

კოლმან დომინგო, Rustin

პოლ ჯიამატი, The Holdovers

კილიან მერფი, Oppenheimer

ჯეფრი რაითი, American Fiction

საუკეთესო მსახიობი ქალი

ანეტ ბენინგი, Nyad

ლილი გლედსტოუნი, Killers of the Flower Moon

სანდრა ჰიულერი, Anatomy of a Fall

კერი მალიგანი, Maestro

ემა სტოუნი, Poor Things

საუკეთესო ანიმაცია

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

საუკეთესო უცხოური ფილმი

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

საუკეთესო დოკუმენტური ფილმი

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

საუკეთესო მოკლემეტრაჟიანი ფილმი

The After

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

საუკეთესო მუსიკა

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

საუკეთესო სიმღერა

Flamin’ Hot

Barbie

American Symphony

Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For?

Barbie

საუკეთესო კოსტიუმების დიზაინი

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

საუკეთესო მონტაჟი

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

„ოსკარის“ 96-ე ცერემონია დოლბის კინოთეატრში 10 მარტს გაიმართება. მისი წამყვანი ჯიმი კიმელი იქნება.